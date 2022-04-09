Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.15. 1,150,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

