Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $8.72 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE CP traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $75.07. 2,505,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,659. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

