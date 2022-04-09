Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,397. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.13 and its 200 day moving average is $316.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.