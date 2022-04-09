Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 7,720 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

DIS stock remained flat at $$131.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.