Kryll (KRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.80 Million

Kryll (KRL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002569 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $41.97 million and $19.80 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,184,598 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

