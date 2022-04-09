KUN (KUN) Price Hits $22.87 on Top Exchanges

KUN (KUN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $45,732.74 and $425.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KUN has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $22.87 or 0.00053833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.07578510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.97 or 0.99994777 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars.

