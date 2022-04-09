KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,651.70 and $3.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

