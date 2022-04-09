Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.88 Million

Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will post sales of $81.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $362.17 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $368.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

LBAI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

