Lamden Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $88,590.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

