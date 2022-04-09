Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.14

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.91. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 565,594 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $362,799.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

