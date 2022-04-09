Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

