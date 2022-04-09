Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

