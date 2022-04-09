Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

