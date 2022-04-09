Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.67

Lossless (LSS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Lossless has a total market cap of $30.81 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.66 or 0.07607590 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,779.22 or 0.99994057 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars.

