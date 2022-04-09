Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after buying an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Shares of LULU opened at $369.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

