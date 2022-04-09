Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.29

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.29 and traded as high as C$10.56. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.46, with a volume of 155,808 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$913,835. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

