Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $5.54. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 3,130 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

