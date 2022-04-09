MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.