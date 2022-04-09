MAPS (MAPS) Market Capitalization Hits $38.76 Million

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $38.76 million and $1.30 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006468 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,957,662 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

