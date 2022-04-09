Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.85 and traded as low as C$2.63. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 430,151 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOZ shares. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

