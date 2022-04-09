Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

