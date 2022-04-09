Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.98.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

