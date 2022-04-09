McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.01. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 88,029 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market cap of C$488.22 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.