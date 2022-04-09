MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $0.55. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 5,140,894 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

