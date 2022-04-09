Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

FB stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,363,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,086. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day moving average is $291.77. The company has a market cap of $605.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,671. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

