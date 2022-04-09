MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 223,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.