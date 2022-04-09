MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.86.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.
About MetLife (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
