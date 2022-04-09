Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.69

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.69 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.08 ($0.12). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.66.

Get Minds and Machines Group alerts:

In other news, insider Henry Turcan sold 300,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,344.26). Insiders have sold 3,478,270 shares of company stock worth $31,771,160 in the last quarter.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minds and Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds and Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.