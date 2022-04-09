Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Hits $12.84 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $6,519.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00223197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00196372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.03 or 0.07595931 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,704,761,536 coins and its circulating supply is 5,499,551,969 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

