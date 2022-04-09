MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $724.34

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 724.34 ($9.50) and traded as low as GBX 602 ($7.90). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.90), with a volume of 19,562 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.46) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.16) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £351.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 652.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 724.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

