MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $632.00

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $632,046.19 and approximately $632.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00211016 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,000,205 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.