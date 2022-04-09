National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will post sales of $550.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $561.20 million and the lowest is $532.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $534.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

National Vision stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,433,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

