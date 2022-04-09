Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.67 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $61,405.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001334 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004080 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002387 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,235,316 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.