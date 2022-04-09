Neblio (NEBL) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $116,309.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00057307 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,111,101 coins and its circulating supply is 18,872,241 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

