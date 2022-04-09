Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.64. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 96,576 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

