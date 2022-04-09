Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $2.40 on Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00005645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $16.44 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

