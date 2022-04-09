Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0032 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $29.52 million and approximately $523,120.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,807.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.32 or 0.07611608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00263527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.23 or 0.00764427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00099099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.02 or 0.00560707 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00394471 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,762,871,437 coins and its circulating supply is 9,195,871,437 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

