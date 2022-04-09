Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.69. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 61,100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.