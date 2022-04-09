Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00008835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $9.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00263384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001351 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,334 coins and its circulating supply is 563,018 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

