Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.