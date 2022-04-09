Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,324 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Oppenheimer worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 58.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 17.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPY opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

