Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.71

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.71 ($11.77) and traded as high as €11.08 ($12.18). Orange shares last traded at €11.04 ($12.13), with a volume of 6,258,061 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) target price on Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Orange in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.69 ($12.84).

Get Orange alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.96.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.