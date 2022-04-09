Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,058.00

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $744,153.52 and approximately $38,058.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.10 or 0.07581854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.07 or 1.00104923 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

