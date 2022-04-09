Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Up 42.5% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00080051 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

