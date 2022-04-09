Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,894,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,291,000 after acquiring an additional 342,358 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

