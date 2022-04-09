Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 18.71%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.5036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

About Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.