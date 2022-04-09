Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 582,350 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £3.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.
About Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.