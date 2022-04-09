Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.51 ($0.11). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 8.98 ($0.12), with a volume of 491,429 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of £16.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75.

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 50,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,557.38).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

