Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.78. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.39.
Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.