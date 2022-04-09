Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.78. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

