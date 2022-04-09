Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.98

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.81. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 263 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.57.
Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.
Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
