Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.34

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.34 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.70 ($0.14). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 228,767 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36.
About Panther Metals (LON:PALM)
