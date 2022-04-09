Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.34

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.34 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.70 ($0.14). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 228,767 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36.

Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

